National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,902 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.08% of Stem worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STEM opened at $3.68 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Stem had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stem news, Director David S. Buzby bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $298,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 620,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,827.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Buzby purchased 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $298,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 620,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,827.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at $907,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STEM. Bank of America increased their price objective on Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stem from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Stem in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

