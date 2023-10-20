National Bank of Canada FI Buys 8,449 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFG. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $53,631,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 239.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 726,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,953,000 after purchasing an additional 512,407 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 843,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,403,000 after purchasing an additional 295,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFG. Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NFG opened at $53.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $68.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

