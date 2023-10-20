National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 50.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.05, for a total value of $175,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $696,038. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $342.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 2.45. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $132.56 and a 52 week high of $475.09.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.63. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 140.01%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.00.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

