National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 388.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,034 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,925,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,128,000 after buying an additional 2,823,990 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 9,061,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,308,000 after buying an additional 608,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,304,000 after buying an additional 57,049 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $50.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $54.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.