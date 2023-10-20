National Bank of Canada FI Has $703,000 Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 99.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4,400.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on KTB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 82.45%. The business had revenue of $616.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

