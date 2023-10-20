National Bank of Canada FI Has $892,000 Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 428,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,251,000 after acquiring an additional 98,216 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 134,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,149 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 373.1% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 50,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 39,639 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth about $230,000.

GSY opened at $49.81 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

