National Bank of Canada FI Has $937,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VFH opened at $79.08 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.