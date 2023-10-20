National Bank of Canada FI Invests $735,000 in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $127.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.58. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.46 and a 1-year high of $161.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $309.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPAR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.25.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

