National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,037 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ryder System by 12.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $1,005,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,221.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $1,005,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,221.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 93,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $9,353,643.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,383 shares in the company, valued at $6,246,409.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,137. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.83.

Ryder System Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE R opened at $100.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.48 and a 1-year high of $107.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.03 and a 200-day moving average of $90.95. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

