National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.34% of Stellus Capital Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $936,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 43,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 14.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCM opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.71 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 197.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCM shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

