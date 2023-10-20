National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XSD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,277,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period.

Shares of XSD opened at $181.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $146.55 and a 12-month high of $233.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

