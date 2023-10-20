National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.08% of Ballard Power Systems worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,641,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 200.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

