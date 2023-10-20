National Bankshares Boosts NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$18.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NFI. CIBC increased their price objective on NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on NFI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NFI Group from a speculative rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.55.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$13.74 on Tuesday. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$7.00 and a 1-year high of C$14.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.59.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.64) by C$0.02. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of C$885.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$854.11 million. Analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 0.2860302 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

