Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.33

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and traded as high as $5.56. Natural Health Trends shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 4,466 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Health Trends from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Natural Health Trends Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.55 million, a PE ratio of 271.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is currently 4,002.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHTC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Health Trends by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Natural Health Trends by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Health Trends during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

