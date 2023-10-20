Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $475.00 at Oppenheimer

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $437.34.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $401.77 on Thursday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.09 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $401.31 and a 200-day moving average of $394.22. The stock has a market cap of $178.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $335,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Netflix by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,574 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 30,514 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

