Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $525.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upgraded Netflix from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $437.34.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $401.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $401.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.22. Netflix has a 12-month low of $252.09 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.