Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $437.34.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $401.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $178.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.22. Netflix has a one year low of $252.09 and a one year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after buying an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Netflix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after buying an additional 274,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

