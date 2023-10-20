Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has $465.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $430.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark restated a sell rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $437.34.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $401.77 on Thursday. Netflix has a one year low of $252.09 and a one year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

