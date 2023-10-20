NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim lowered NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NXGN opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 794.67 and a beta of 0.87.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 30.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.