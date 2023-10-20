NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,309 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 173.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,520,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,677 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 156.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,389,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in NiSource by 68.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,660,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at $828,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NiSource news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,038.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at $828,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Trading Down 1.3 %

NI opened at $25.63 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NI. Guggenheim cut their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

