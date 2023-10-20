Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their equal weight rating on shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $71.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.95.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTRS

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

NTRS stock opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.33.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 9,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 91,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.