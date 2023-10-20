Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $64.32 and last traded at $66.21, with a volume of 1353383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.61.

The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. UBS Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Northern Trust by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average is $75.33.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

