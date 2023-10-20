Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $502.38.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $490.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.17. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,029,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $3,023,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.