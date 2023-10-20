Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) vs. Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Critical Review

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) and Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvve and Kits Eyecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nuvve alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvve -561.21% -152.40% -80.61% Kits Eyecare N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuvve and Kits Eyecare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvve $5.37 million 0.88 -$24.02 million ($1.33) -0.11 Kits Eyecare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Kits Eyecare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuvve.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nuvve and Kits Eyecare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvve 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kits Eyecare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nuvve currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,598.37%. Given Nuvve’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nuvve is more favorable than Kits Eyecare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.0% of Nuvve shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Nuvve shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nuvve beats Kits Eyecare on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvve

(Get Free Report)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Denmark. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services. Its V2G technology also links EV batteries into a virtual power plant that sells excess power to utility companies or utilizes saved power to reduce building energy peak consumption. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Kits Eyecare

(Get Free Report)

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. It operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.