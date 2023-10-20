NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 78,608 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.4% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $205,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $421.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $118.87 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $449.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.39.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.33.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

