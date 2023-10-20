NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 19.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 484,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $205,008,000 after purchasing an additional 78,608 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $421.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $449.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.69, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $118.87 and a 1-year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.