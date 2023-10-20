NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lowered by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,381 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 6.3% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.33.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.2 %

NVDA stock opened at $421.01 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $118.87 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $449.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

