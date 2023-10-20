Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OHI stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

