OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.64

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.64 and traded as low as $45.21. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $45.21, with a volume of 1,934 shares.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

