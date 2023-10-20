ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OKE. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an underperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.09.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OKE opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $54.49 and a 1 year high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.2% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 34,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 256.4% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 44,735 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2,804.7% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.4% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $432,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

