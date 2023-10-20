Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $7.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.93.

OPRT stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $8.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.27 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 44.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 195.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 2,674.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

