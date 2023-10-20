Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Orca Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 6.0% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $2,170,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $138.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.