Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 184 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $366,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 43.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,142,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,084,000 after acquiring an additional 946,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 377.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 649,656 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,680.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 355,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after acquiring an additional 335,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,373,000.

CDAY has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $26,639.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $786,420.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,943,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $26,639.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,650 shares of company stock worth $2,259,207. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CDAY opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average is $67.79. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -792.36, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $365.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

