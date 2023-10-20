Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 55.5% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 603,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,495 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 83,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 122.3% in the first quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 181,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $10,578,375.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,307,553.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $10,578,375.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,307,553.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $582,639.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,585.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,879 shares of company stock worth $12,134,150 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Boot Barn Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BOOT opened at $76.16 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.45.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $383.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

