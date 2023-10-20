Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $732,000 Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,842,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,417,000 after acquiring an additional 291,981 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,789,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,193,000 after acquiring an additional 173,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,178,000 after acquiring an additional 136,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 86.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.