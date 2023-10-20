Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $750,000 Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SITE Centers by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in SITE Centers by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

SITE Centers stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

