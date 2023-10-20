Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $756,000 Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Macerich were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 12.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 15.1% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 72.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 242,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 101,653 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 234,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 243.3% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 25,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 2.13. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.49). Macerich had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $212.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -170.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.90.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

