Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $771,000 Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,014 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after buying an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.6 %

TPR opened at $28.42 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

