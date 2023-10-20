Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $782,000 Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,739,000 after buying an additional 626,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,203,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after acquiring an additional 102,569 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,919,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,773,000 after acquiring an additional 248,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,830,000 after acquiring an additional 89,527 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $90,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $499,997.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,959. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,768 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $90,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,546. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CNO opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.17 million. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

