Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $865,000 Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $40.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.01 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 10.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $878,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,923,580.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $878,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,580.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,215 shares of company stock worth $7,812,929 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

