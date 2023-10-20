Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New $834,000 Investment in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,567,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 185.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,867,000 after buying an additional 885,190 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 1,463.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after buying an additional 870,635 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,821,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,051,000 after buying an additional 640,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valiant Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 940.3% in the first quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. now owns 571,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after buying an additional 516,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.36. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

