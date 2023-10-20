Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 156 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,697,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 886,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,453,000 after buying an additional 90,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $162.40 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $150.50 and a 1 year high of $205.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on UniFirst in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UniFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

