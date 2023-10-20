Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,600 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACIW. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 349,900.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $21.47 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.26. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 3,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $79,551.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ACIW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

