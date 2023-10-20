Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 200 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 16.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 73.9% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 181,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 77,219 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 12.1% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 135.1% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $68.17 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $101.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.61.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $272.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.99 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on WD shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walker & Dunlop

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,671,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,463,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $99,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,671,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,463,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,084 shares of company stock worth $6,278,609 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.