Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 200 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $204.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.16 and a 200-day moving average of $201.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $145.16 and a 12-month high of $234.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of -0.13.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Articles

