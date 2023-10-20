Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 5.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of CRI stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.26. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $86.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $242,923.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carter’s

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.