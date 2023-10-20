Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 700 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FormFactor by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

FORM stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -376.74 and a beta of 1.21.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $155.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. FormFactor had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

