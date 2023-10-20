Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 700 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after purchasing an additional 249,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.73. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.20 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 187.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Frontdoor

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $57,065.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.