Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 900 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 194.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NSA stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.71. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $44.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSA. Citigroup lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.