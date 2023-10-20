Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

ABR opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 40.29, a current ratio of 40.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.33%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

